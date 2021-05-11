Registration began Tuesday, May 11, for the Nature Kids Discovery summer camp programs at the El Dorado Nature Center.
Camps run weekday mornings for one week, with a different topic and grade level each week. Registration, both online and in person, will remain open until that week's camp has been filled.
Cost for each week is $100. Classes run from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday beginning June 21.
Information about each week's subject matter and allowed grade levels and ages is available at LBparks.org, under the LB RecConnect tab. Registration can be completed there, or in person at the Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.