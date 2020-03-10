Rancho Los Cerritos, the historic site in north Long Beach, has opened registration for its summer day camps.
A series of week-long themed camps is offered. This year's sessions are longer — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — and run from July 20 to Aug. 14. The themes include time travelers, nature, vaqueros and unplugged.
Weekly fees are $200 or $175 for Rancho members. But registrations completed by April 10 will receive $25 off.
Need-based scholarships are available. Scholarships cover 50 percent of camp costs. For details, email AlanaR@rancholoscerritos.org.
For more information and to register, go to rancholoscerritos.org.