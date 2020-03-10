Mud Mania 2019 h

Visitors stick their feet in the mud Sunday while learning about adobe at Rancho Los Cerritos’s Mud Mania.

 —Gazette photo by Geronimo Quitoriano

Rancho Los Cerritos, the historic site in north Long Beach, has opened registration for its summer day camps.

A series of week-long themed camps is offered. This year's sessions are longer — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — and run from July 20 to Aug. 14. The themes include time travelers, nature, vaqueros and unplugged.

Weekly fees are $200 or $175 for Rancho members. But registrations completed by April 10 will receive $25 off. 

Need-based scholarships are available. Scholarships cover 50 percent of camp costs. For details, email AlanaR@rancholoscerritos.org.

For more information and to register, go to rancholoscerritos.org.

Tags

Load comments