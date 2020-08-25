For the last eight years, Eighth District City Councilman Al Austin has taken over a park as students prepared to go back to school to give away free backpacks, school supplies and more.
The Back to School Summer Blast takes place again this Saturday, Aug. 29, with some significant adjustments due to coronavirus restrictions. The giveaway will be a drive-thru event this year, some supplies will be aimed specifically at online learning and people must preregister.
In addition to the school supplies, the Long Beach Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing at the event. Advance registration for the test also is required, and can be completed at Gazettes.com/go/summerblast, as there will be a limited supply of tests available.
Finally, there also will be an opportunity to complete the 2020 Census, and to get information on how to receive low-cost computers and internet service through LB Connect.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Perry Lindsey Academy, 5075 Daisy Ave. Go to Gazettes.com/go/schoolform.
For more information or help registering, email district8@longbeach.gov or call 562-570-1326.