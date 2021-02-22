A Cal State Long Beach partnership will launch the "Voices for Justice: Equity & Arts Series" Wednesday, Feb. 24, through the Carpenter Center for the Performing Arts.
Tamika D. Mallory, a social activist, co-founder of Until Freedom and co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March, will be in conversation with Dr. Amber Johnson, a CSULB faculty member. The live stream will start at 5 p.m. and include a student-centered question-and-answer session.
This series is a part of the campus-wide initiative to create a "more inclusive and compassionate culture," according to a release. Topics to be addressed include systemic racism, activism, social justice and equality through the lens of the arts. The Division of Student Affairs is a co-presenter with the Carpenter Center, and the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion for Academic Affairs and FEED offices collaborated to create the series.
“This new series will bring front-line perspectives on how to address and achieve positive social change,” Dr. John Hamilton, associate vice president for University Access & Retention at Student Affairs, said in the release, “and provides students with opportunities to hear from inspiring advocates who are shaping the direction of that change and activism in America.”
Next in the series is a discussion in March with nationally recognized trial and civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump. A time and day hasn't been set yet.
At 6 p.m. on April 24, author and scholar Dr. Michael Eric Dyson from Vanderbilt University will make a presentation in conjunction with the CSULB Black Alumni Scholarship Gala. The series will conclude with a Jazz roundtable discussion led by professor Dr. Ray Briggs. No time or day has been set for that event.
All of the sessions are free, but require registration. That can be done at carpenterarts.org/voices-for-justice.
—Harry Saltzgaver