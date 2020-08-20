This is the first week of the fall semester at Cal State Long Beach — although a casual observer might be hard-pressed to prove it.
In the past, this first week would be a bustle of activity, with students moving into dorms, lining up to talk about financial aid or trying to register for classes, and more. Faculty members would be settling in with department meetings, making sure classrooms and labs had what they needed to do their jobs, etc.
But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, most of that hustle and bustle is online, and about the only people being allowed to move into dorms are basketball players. Professors in almost every department are working up plans for online teaching from their homes. Most students are doing the same.
"Yes, most instruction will be virtual this fall," chief communications officer Jeff Cook said. "This is similar to the environment we had during the later part of the spring semester."
When classes start on Monday, Aug. 24, most of the buildings on campus will be locked. There will be some exceptions for subjects that require physical presence, but even then the time spent on campus will be limited.
Here's a notice that's on the Cal State Long Beach website:
"Until further notice, access to campus property, grounds, and facilities of Cal State Long Beach is restricted to authorized persons only. Authorization to enter the campus, including any campus building or other structure on campus property, requires an essential need for physical access by designated on-duty employees, enrolled students, first responders, or designated entities performing contracted services. All persons seeking to enter the campus must carry with them and provide evidence of such authorization."
That notice is followed by the list of requirements people must follow to be on campus — a list that matches most of the coronavirus rules around the country. It includes health screenings, masks, social distancing and compliance with any other federal or state laws.
The penalty for not following the rules?
"Any member of the public who refuses to comply is subject to expulsion from campus property and/or criminal prosecution for trespassing (CA. PC 602.6)."
Fall sports have been cancelled, so the Walter Pyramid will be quiet. No soccer either. The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is locked down until Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest.
Even the historic stalwart of any campus, the college library, will be closed to start the year. Librarians still will be on hand to try to answer questions, and material can be checked out if the request is specific enough.
Education still is expensive, even if it's online, officials say, and there are no plans to reduce tuition or fees. Even things like the University Student Union fee will be collected to cover ongoing costs.
There is a financial silver lining, officials say.
"Over 71% of Beach students receive some form of financial aid, and over 57% of students have these particular campus-based fees paid in full through their financial aid awards."
Even with all the changes and new ways to "attend" class, enrollment at Cal State Long Beach remains steady with nearly 40,000 students enrolled, and it remains the most popular of all California State University campuses in terms of applications.
And, sooner or later, campus will reopen — and parking will be a problem again.
For more information, visit csulb.edu.