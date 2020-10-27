Long Beach State's Daily Forty-Niner, the official student news outlet, won the national Pacemaker award last week at the virtual ACP-CMA fall national convention.
The Pacemaker is given for best online product by the Associated Collegiate Press. The Forty-Niner also took second for best feature photography and four honorable mentions from ACP.
At the same event, the College Media Association awarded the Forty-Niner three Pinnacle Awards — first place for best newspaper photo page/spread and best photo illustration and third place for best portrait.
The Forty-Niner is the student-run newspaper and website on the Long Beach State campus.