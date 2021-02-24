CivilityLB launched as an entry into a college public relations contest where Cal State Long Beach has a history of placing well.
But trying to promote civility quickly became a passion, team member Shani Crooks said.
"We talked about what to do for a month or so," Crooks said of her and her four team members. "We thought that it was important to make a difference, and we thought we should be able to have a discussion with anyone without fearing for our safety."
What brought the five public relations students together is the 2021 Bateman Case Studies Competition, the premiere competition sponsored by the Public Relations Student Society of America. The team has a month to mount a full public relations campaign for a client — the Public Relations Society this year.
The contest began on Feb. 8 and runs to March 8. So far, the Cal State group has created a website (civilitylb.com), hosted a Speed Talk event based on the speed dating concept and a Black History Month roundtable last Thursday, Feb. 18, examining racial incivilities in corporate America.
"What we're promoting is just as simple as a random act of kindness," Crooks said. "There should be different points of view we can talk about through healthy communication."
While the topic is a serious one, CivilityLB isn't above having some fun. One of the planned events is an attempt to set a record for Long Beach's longest car caravan. On March 6, people will be invited to decorate their vehicles with statements about social issues and join the caravan — no location has been chosen yet, Crooks said.
Even when having fun, a return to civility is the goal.
“I felt moved to join this campaign because I see the negative ways we interact with one another in today’s society, and I can’t help but feel disappointed,” Samantha Troisi, team leader of CivilityLB said in a release. “Standing idly by is no longer an option. I know that if we bring the community together and teach everyone to look at things from another point of view, we can really make a difference.”
In addition to the one-time events, CivilityLB is working on longer term efforts. The team is writing a children's book about communication they plan to publish and distribute, and mounting a virtual art exhibit of works by Long Beach artists.
The team is Troisi, Crooks, Alyssa Canalas, Giselle Ormeno and David Rowe. There are three seniors and two juniors in the group.
Cal State Long Beach won the Bateman Case Studies Competition in 2019 with a campaign to increase diversity in the Long Beach workforce. Crooks said there isn't a material incentive to win, though.
"Honestly, it's about bragging rights more than anything," she said. "Since COVID, there hasn't been much we can do together, so this is good."
And making a difference still matters, Troisi added.
“For me, CivilityLB is more than just a school campaign,” she said. “This is our chance to help improve Long Beach and change the course of America for generations to come.”
While the competition ends on March 8, the effort to promote civility will carry on. Crooks said the website will stay up and active, with the goal of getting more people involved.
For more information, go to civilitylb.com.