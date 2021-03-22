Two of Long Beach State’s student-run publications — the Daily Forty-Niner and Dig Mag — collected 17 awards from the California College Media Association awards ceremony held virtually last Saturday, March 20.
The newspaper won 11 awards, including five firsts for best feature photo, best news photo, best non-breaking news story, best podcast and best illustration. The paper also took second place for best social justice coverage, best overall newspaper design, best inside page design, best multimedia and best newspaper website. The Forty-Niner’s headline portfolio placed third.
“The team here at the Forty-Niner continues to defy all odds (of being totally virtual for over a year) and produce outstanding work of journalism in the face of a pandemic,” said Madalyn Amato, the paper’s editor-in-chief. “We’ve all dedicated so much time and energy to being the absolute best we can be and it’s always a nice feeling to be recognized by others for it.”
Dig Mag also took home five first-place honors for best magazine photo series, best magazine photo, best magazine inside spread, best magazine cover design and best magazine story. Dig placed third for best digital magazine.