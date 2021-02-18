nurse ranking logo

An independent nursing school website has ranked the nursing school at Cal State Long Beach the best in the state and No. 2 nationally.

RNCareers.org released its annual report Wednesday, Feb. 17. A panel of nurses and nurse educators evaluated more than 1,700 nursing schools across the country using a number of factors, the announcement said.

A top measure is the pass rate on the licensing exam over the last three years. Cal State Long Beach boasts a 99.49% pass rate by its students.

Five schools tied for the No. 1 national ranking, according to the website. CSULB was the only California school ranked in the top 20.

