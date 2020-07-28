The Aquarium of the Pacific is offering its Summer Kids Club as part of its Online Academy programming during the coronavirus shutdown.
Kids Club, which started this week, includes the existing Online Academy classes bundled with take-home activities like scavenger hunts, crafts, coloring sheets, and guided explorations of the aquarium’s exhibit webcams. There are two sessions, each lasting one week, for various grade levels (the week’s content repeats, so students can participate in both sessions).
Half-hour online classes led by an aquarium educator for each grade level will be offered every weekday at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Classes are available for pre-K to kindergarten, kindergarten to second grade, third to fifth grade, and sixth to 12th grade. No sign-ups are required, and participation is free.
In addition to its virtual programming, the aquarium is welcoming visitors to explore its outdoor exhibits with advance reservations and safety protocols in place. For more information, go to aquariumofpacific.org.