"Long Beach Local Business" is a 20-year-long project documenting the evolution of Long Beach.
The documentary is the product of a collaboration between 7SUN MEDIA and Fair Trade Long Beach — a coalition dedicated to increasing the availability of fair trade items sold in the city. The documentary will showcase the fair trade shift among the city's evolving shopping base.
"This is a story of one woman's mid-life epiphany transpiring into a community-wide collective of over 25 empowered Fair Trade businesses," Rose Lazon, assistant director, said in a release. "The collective model then became the glue, the key to survival of this precious ideology through the global trauma of the pandemic."