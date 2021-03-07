“OLLI gives me something to do.”
John Halligan, a 91-year-old and member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Cal State Long Beach, said that he relies on OLLI programming to maneuver through his week and stay busy at home, even during the pandemic.
“I generally attend one or two classes every weekday and one on Saturday,” he said. “Because of COVID, they are all on Zoom, and I like that because I can sit on a more comfortable seat in front of my computer and go off camera when nature or the refrigerator calls.”
OLLI has provided almost-free schooling for people 50 and older for more than 25 years.
Operated entirely by volunteers, classes are typically 90-minute periods, meeting one day a week. Classes are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, in subjects that include math, science, foreign languages and more. The goal is to keep folks engaged and learning, regardless of age or socioeconomic status.
“I participate in classes more than I did in-person… and being off campus means the only parking I deal with is parking my keister onto my seat,” Halligan said. “The downside is not being with the other attendees during breaks. I’ve gotten to know some people that have become ‘OLLI friends.’”
There are no grades in OLLI classes, which means that the volunteer teachers and participating students can focus more on enjoying themselves, learning and socializing. This is especially crucial for seniors that have been isolated from friends and family because of COVID-19.
Additionally, 2020 was the first year the OLLI program was offered to people outside of the Long Beach area. Although the circumstances of the pandemic were less than ideal, Zoom classes provided the opportunity for folks anywhere to attend classes. Last year, OLLI classes reached more than 1,800 students online.
“The staff members have been a great help in transitioning to Zoom. And they have gotten us in contact with other OLLI groups, so we can Zoom in on all sorts of programs nationwide,” Halligan said about the programming. “It blows my mind. I’m also lucky to live with my son, daughter-in-law and grandson, all computer literate in case I can’t figure something out.
“I feel bad knowing there are some OLLI members who don’t Zoom. I hope they are surviving okay in these unprecedented times.”
Students 50 years and older have time to register for the Spring 2021 session beginning in April. There is a $65 membership fee and some classes have small additional charges.
For more information, or to register, go to csulb.edu/olli, or call 562-985-8237.