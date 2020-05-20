A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday in Long Beach, and police sought public help to find the motorist.
The woman was injured about 1:40 a.m. at Woodruff Avenue and Willow Street and died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Information on her identify was not immediately released.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of Woodruff Avenue when a vehicle, also traveling southbound, collided with her," police said in a statement.
No description was available of the vehicle or motorist. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
—City News Service