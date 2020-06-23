Two men were fatally shot in Long Beach Tuesday, reportedly gunned down by a man who claimed they were trying to break into his home.
The shooting occurred shortly after midnight near 10th Street and Almond Court, according to broadcast reports from the scene.
One man was found dead at that location and another man was found dead a short distance away. Information on their identities was not immediately known.
CBS2 reported that a man called police to report that he had shot two men who were breaking into his home, and the caller was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
NOTE: This story will be updated as news becomes available.