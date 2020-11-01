The coroner identified an alleged wrong-way driver and her passenger who were killed Saturday morning in a crash involving nine vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Long Beach in which four people were sent to hospitals.
Kaylee Perez, 23, of Los Angeles was the alleged wrong-way driver and Manasseh Marion, 32, of Long Beach was the passenger, according to coroner’s Lt. David Smith.
The crash was reported at 3:50 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Palo Verde Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle said to be traveling in the wrong direction was described as a light-colored sedan.
Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 3:51 a.m. rushed four people — two trauma patients and two others — to area hospitals, Long Beach Fire Department PIO Jake Heflin said. Five others were evaluated at the scene and not taken to a hospital.
At least two people were ejected from a vehicle, Heflin said.
The southbound 405 was shut down for several hours between Woodruff Avenue and the 605 Freeway. The CHP reported that all lanes of the freeway had reopened around 10:30 a.m.
—City News Service