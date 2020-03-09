Three people were injured Monday at the scene of a fire that damaged a two-story apartment building in Long Beach.
Firefighters sent to the 1100 block of Pine Avenue about 3:30 a.m. quickly extinguished the flames, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.
Firefighters rescued one person and a cat from the second floor of the building, and found two other people at the scene who had jumped from a second-story window, the LBFD reported.
Paramedics took the three injured people to a hospital in unknown condition. Reports said the cat was not injured, but an eyewitness said it.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
—City News Service