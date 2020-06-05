Elliot Livolsi says he wasn’t expecting more than 50 people to join him for Friday’s Black Lives Matter sit-in on the bridge that connects Belmont Shore to Naples.
Instead, the 19-year-old organizer got an estimated 400 people to stand four deep on each side of the bridge, chanting the names of George Floyd, a black man who was killed when he was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for nearly nine minutes, and Breonna Taylor, who was killed two months ago when police broke down the door to her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment in an attempted drug sting, and shot her eight times.
“I know my city,” Livolsi said. “I went to Wilson. I went to Lowell. What tends to happen in areas like this is unless they are seeing the protest and the change happening in front of them, then it’s only like an Instagram posting. We have to show that this is happening in every neighborhood.”
Livolsi said he was convinced the Belmont Shore/Naples neighborhoods needed to be able to experience an organized protest after he participated in last week’s march in downtown Long Beach — where his best friend’s pharmacy was destroyed.
“I was not expecting this kind of support from this community,” said Livolsi, as cars rushed by with drivers signaling their support by using their horns. “This is what we need. The best thing about Long Beach is no matter what part of Long Beach you are from, you love Long Beach. That’s the one thing we have over every other city.”
While police were gathered at Marine Stadium, they did not make an appearance until the gathering decided to leave their places on the bridge and start walking down Second Street toward Livingston Drive at around 4 p.m.
The walk was a spur-of-the-moment thing,” said Livolsi, who is majoring in fashion merchandising at Long Beach State. “Someone said ‘let’s walk down the street’ and so we did. Everybody was peaceful, there were no accidents and people in the restaurants were applauding us.”
Dede Rossi, executive director of the Belmont Shore Business Association, said she was hoping that this would be the weekend for Second Street businesses to start opening up. “I’m all about protesting for your rights, but it’s very frustrating. I hope they (our stores) are all here by the time this is over.”
Some restaurants that were open for dining-in patrons seemed to be unmoved by the protesters.
“I’m fine having the protesters here in the Shore,” said Rod Frontino, owner of Dogz at 5300 E. Second St. “Lots of local people were asking about the sit-in.”
Yun Song, owner of @Sushi at 5372 E. Second St., was offering cold bottles of waters. “I stand with them,” he said. “It’s okay that they are here.”
The protesters left the Shore at 4:30 p.m. — 30 minutes earlier than the planned ending of the sit-in — and Livolsi said he was just fine with that.
“To see this many people, in this area is very amazing, right?” he said “You only see this for the Christmas parade, so to have this, in this moment right now, it’s only going to help us come together.
“I saw messages that businesses on Second Street were afraid of looters and rioters, that’s why I specifically made sure we are ending at 5 so we have zero connection to rioters. We do not want that because these are our businesses, too. We have to be supportive of everybody.”