More than 500 people gathered at Long Beach City College Friday afternoon, June 5, in yet another demonstration against police brutality.
Similar protests have unfolded across the city, region and nation over the past two weeks after George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota, died on Memorial Day when a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
“I’ve been seeing this happen so long, too long. I have family that has been victims of police brutality, and it’s time for change. It’s just time for a change,” said Aazalet Danage, a 19-year-old Long Beach resident who helped organize the demonstration. “We are tired of waiting for things to change, and now we have to take change into our own hands.”
The Long Beach City College protest unfolded peacefully as folks chanted while marching along Clark Avenue.
The protest took place on what would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her Kentucky home in March by plainclothes police officers.
Demonstrators on Friday sang her happy birthday.
“Say her name, Breonna Taylor!” they chanted.
At the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and Hardwick Avenue, the group stopped and took a knee.
Kaitlyn Quash, a Lakewood resident, said she decided to participate in Friday’s march because she felt it was important to use her voice to speak out against injustice.
“It’s time for everyone to step up and make their voices heard,” she said, “because I feel like we’ve been letting things slide with how things have been going.
“It’s time to stand up and say black lives matter,” she added, “and it should matter to to everyone.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.