Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price has called a second Public Safety Committee meeting this Friday, July 24, to continue conversations about police use of force policies.

City Prosecutor Doug Haubert also will deliver a report about different investigation and prosecution models, including the possibility of appointing a special prosecutor in cases of police misconduct.

Price also is asking for reports on potential training for police regarding implicit bias, use of force and community policing.

The meetings are in response to rioting and looting on May 31, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Protests calling for defunding police departments or instituting reforms have continued into July.

The meeting is via teleconference, and will begin at 2 p.m. Friday. Location is listed as City Hall, but the council chambers will not be open and City Council members will participate by telephone.

The agenda is at longbeach.legistar.com. For more information, call Price's office at 562-570-6300.

