A woman died after she was hit by a bus near the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach Saturday morning, Feb. 8, authorities said.
Long Beach officers received a call of an injury traffic collision in the area of Third Street and Magnolia Avenue about 11:15 a.m., Lt. James Richardson said.
Long Beach paramedics arrived and rendered aid to the woman, who died from her injuries at the scene, Richardson said.
The woman was struck by a yellow school bus that was privately chartered and not related to a school. There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the accident, Richardson said.
The driver of the bus remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The cause of the crash was under investigation and further details were not immediately known.
—Nathaniel Percy