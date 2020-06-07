Yet another cascade of demonstrations unfolded throughout Long Beach on Saturday, June 6, capping off a week that began with a protest that devolved into looting, vandalism and arson.
Although the week’s first demonstration on Sunday, May 31, led to unrest, more than a dozen protests that have taken place since have concluded peacefully.
Around 150 people gathered by the Long Beach Sagely Monastery on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Redondo Avenue around noon Saturday to join the nation in calling for justice for George Floyd — a black man in Minnesota who died on Memorial Day after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes — and many others who have been impacted by police brutality.
“Everything that we have seen in the last week — it has just knocked me to the floor,” Denise Velasco, one of the organizers, said. “To see (Floyd’s) little girl be so happy, to say her daddy changed the world. She won’t get to have her dad at graduation, to walk her down the aisle. No child should endure that, let alone by the state.”
The event featured speeches by members of the Black Lives Matter Long Beach chapter and a spiritual meditation.
“The protests are definitely working,” said Tyler Hopkins, 24, a Long Beach resident. “We’re seeing small changes start to pop up across the country. Police budgets being cut, new safety measurements put into effect. But there’s still so many black people who deserve justice.”
Earlier in the day, a unity ride was organized by the Aquarium of the Pacific. The group of cyclists embarked on a six-mile ride through the city in honor of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people who have been victims of police brutality.
The afternoon saw at least three more demonstrations: car caravans in Belmont Shore and Bixby Knolls and another demonstration at Cherry Avenue and Hill Street in Signal Hill. Around 200 people filled the block between Hill and 21st streets, waving signs and chanting, “No justice, no peace.”
A car caravan carrying the recent graduates of Millikan High School made its way by the Signal Hill demonstration, with vehicles blaring horns in support.
“I didn’t think there’d be this many people for a Signal Hill protest,” said Giselle Martinez, 28, from North Long Beach. “Even in places you wouldn’t expect, protests are popping up. It’s amazing.”
Ari Flores, 27, who joined Martinez, had a more pointed message to make.
“We’re not going to stop until police stop killing people of color,” she said.