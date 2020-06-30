A candlelight vigil honoring the memory of a shooting victim in Long Beach was interrupted by gunfire Monday night, June 29, leaving a woman dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said.
One of the injured was in critical condition.
A large crowd of mourners had gathered near Orange Avenue and South Street to honor the life of 49-year-old Archie Harris of Bellflower, who was shot and killed there Sunday night, police spokesman Officer Ivan Garcia said.
The night before, at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, police found Harris on the sidewalk, police said.
Harris’s suspected killer was arrested earlier in the day, at about 4:35 p.m., during a traffic stop in the 6700 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said. He was identified as Gilbert Aaron Crawley, 48, of Spokane, Washington.
Investigators had worked through the night to gather evidence and learned that Harris and Crawley knew each other and were walking side by side on Orange when Crawley pulled a gun and shot Harris, police said Tuesday.
A motive for the shooting was not yet known.
Crawley was booked in Long Beach City Jail and being held on $2 million bail, police said.
Gunfire erupted at the vigil just past 9 p.m., Garcia said. A 911 operator could hear the gunshots in the background as the calls were coming in.
Police arrived and found three women had been shot. Two were taken to a local hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the upper body, but one died, Garcia said.
A third woman was shot in the lower body, he said.
Police said many witnessed the shooting and detectives were investigating in hopes of uncovering a motive and a suspect’s description.
Anyone with information on either shooting was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244 or L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).