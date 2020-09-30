A Norwalk man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a four-vehicle crash in Long Beach that killed his passenger and also injured another half-dozen people, police reported.
The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Pacific Coast Highway south of Loynes Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
The fatally injured victim, a 30-year-old Los Angeles man whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. Six other people were transported to hospitals for treatment of injuries of unspecified severity, according to police.
Mario Medrano, 31, of Norwalk was booked on suspicious of driving under the influence and murder, and he was being held on $2 million bail, police said.
Medrano was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima south on PCH "at a high rate of speed" when he "swerved into oncoming traffic, striking a 1994 Nissan truck driven by a 63-year-old resident of Long Beach," according to a police statement.
"The Nissan Altima continued southbound in the northbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway, striking a 2010 Toyota Prius, which was traveling northbound Pacific Coast Highway, driven by a 58-year-old resident of Long Beach," police said. "This impact caused the Prius to be pushed into the southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway and (it) was then struck by a 2008 Honda Pilot traveling southbound Pacific Coast Highway."