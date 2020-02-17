An officer-involved shooting was under investigation late Sunday in Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department said.
It occurred about 10:10 p.m. in the vicinity of 20th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, said Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez.
The officers were working as part of a violent crime task force when they tried to stop the man on a bicycle and he fled on foot, De Prez said. They followed on foot.
“After several de-escalation attempts by the officers, the suspect continued to be uncooperative. Officers first deployed their conducted electrical weapon on the suspect,” she said. “The suspect then brandished a firearm towards one of the officers. Officers indicated at least one shot was fired by the suspect, and an officer involved shooting occurred.”
Officers rendered aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital where he died, De Prez said.
A firearm was located at the scene, she said. A picture was released of a silver semi-automatic handgun with a black handle.
No officers were injured during the incident, De Prez said. It remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Eric Thai at 562-50-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.