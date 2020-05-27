A man was killed when struck by an SUV driven by a suspect fleeing police after attempting to burglarize a marijuana business in Long Beach Tuesday night, May 26, authorities said.
In all, Long Beach police arrested seven suspects accused of trying to burglarize the business in the 2100 block of Gaylord Avenue after receiving a call about 11:10 p.m., said Officer Ivan Garcia, a Police Department spokesman.
Officers found and arrested three suspects at the business, with a fourth suspect jumping into a vehicle and fleeing, Garcia said.
The pedestrian, a man, was in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Sixth Street when he was struck by the SUV during a pursuit, Garcia said.
Security-camera footage from a nearby apartment complex shows the man walking a dog and attempting to cross Sixth when both were hit by the suspect’s vehicle running a red light.
Long Beach paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. He had not been identified, pending notification of his next of kin.
It wasn’t immediately known if the dog was also killed.
The vehicle was then involved in a second crash in the area of Locust Avenue and Sixth, where the suspect was taken into custody.
Alex Galdamez, 21, who manages the apartment complex and lives nearby, heard sirens and a helicopter overhead around 11:20 p.m., he said.
Concerned something happened at the complex, Galdamez checked the surveillance footage via his phone. That’s when he saw the crash.
“My jaw dropped when I saw all that had happened,” he said.
Meanwhile, police continued searching the marijuana business and found three more suspects, one outside and two inside, Garcia said.
During a May 2019 police pursuit, authorities said at the time, a driver in a suspected stolen van ran into a SUV in Long Beach, killing a 41-year-old woman and five of six dogs she was shuttling as part of her dog-daycare service at Third Street and Temple Avenue.