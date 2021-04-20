A diversion program sending homeless people charged with or convicted of misdemeanor crimes to places where they can get help instead of going to jail is expanding in Long Beach.
City Prosecutor Doug Haubert announced last week expansion of his Priority Access Diversion (PAD) program to include review of all misdemeanors. Before now, only those already in custody and facing at least a year in county jail were considered for diversion.
The review is to determine whether the person is suffering from mental health issues or a substance abuse disorder. If the answer is yes, a stint at a live-in treatment center or in some cases outpatient services could be offered instead of a jail sentence.
"Now that restrictions due to Covid-19 are lifting and more programs are opening up, we believe the time is right to expand the PAD program and other efforts focused on homeless persons who are arrested or cited for minor offenses," Haubert said in a release. "The expansion of PAD is one of several new developments in this area. For example, Long Beach is also in the initial stages of developing a Homeless Court program, which by summer is expected to connect homeless persons with critically needed social services."
Haubert has advocated alternatives to jail for much of his tenure as city prosecutor. He introduced the PAD program in 2017, partnering with the LA Center for Alcohol and Drug Abuse (LACADA). LACADA provides most of the services to those who opt for the diversion program.
This program is voluntary — the individual must agree to start the treatment program. If a case is filed in court, the judge must agree to the diversion alternative, even before there is a trial.
One thing that made this expansion easier was the city's decision to hire a mental health clinician to staff the city jail to assist in assessments there. Now, someone can be referred to the PAD program before going to trial.
Haubert said in the release the program expansion was prompted because the city now has bridge housing at its Atlantic Farms year-round shelter; interim housing for homeless people has expanded through Project Home Key, his office has hired an in-house social worker with a background in homeless services and his office is participating in Los Angeles County's Rapid Diversion Project.
And, the pilot has proven to be a success. An assessment was made after the first nine months of the program.
"We found that of the first 48 individuals who agreed to PAD, 40 of them (or 83% of all PAD participants) had completed a minimum of 60 days in residential services," Haubert said in an email. "I consider this a huge success because that means that for 60 days, they were off the streets and participating with the service provider, and not becoming involved in any criminal activity."
While LACADA has been and continues to be a great partner, Haubert said he also is looking for community partners, preferably nonprofit, to provide services to those in the PAD program. To be considered, email Gigi Zanganeh, MSW, at prosecutor@longbeach.gov.