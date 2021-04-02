City Prosecutor Doug Haubert went public last week about the Multi-Cultural Advisory Commission he has formed to help improve diversity in his office.
Haubert said in a release that the eight-member commission has already met three times, offering advice on topics including implicit bias training, court diversion and restorative justice programs, diversity, and crime prevention and intervention.
Commission members were chosen based on strong ties to Long Beach, and experience relevant to the criminal justice system, including some who were formerly incarcerated, Haubert said.
“This Multi-Cultural Advisory Commission comes at the right time,” he wrote in the release. “Prosecutors across the nation are looking for ways to address racial disparity and inequity in the criminal justice system, and this cannot happen without listening to people from diverse backgrounds."
Current commission members are:
• Johnathan Coleman, a certified law student for the Post-Conviction Justice Project.
• Angel M. Mikaele, a teacher with Long Beach Unified School District and founding member of the Long Beach Asian and Pacific Islanders.
• Jose Osuna, Housing Justice Manager with Brilliant Corners.
• Amber Perez-Riggins, Court Liaison/House Manager for Los Angeles Center for Drug and Alcohol Abuse (LACADA).
• Dr. Erin M. Simon, Assistant Superintendent, School Support Services, for Long Beach Unified School District.
• Gregory Sanders, President of the Long Beach Ministers Alliance.
• Sayon Syprasoeuth, Program Manager with United Cambodian Community.
• Citlalli Vazquez, recently graduated from the University of California, Irvine, grew up in Central Long Beach and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School.
—Harry Saltzgaver