City Prosecutor Doug Haubert will give nine IMPACT Awards to people and agencies who made a difference in 2019, helping the prosecutor's office with issues of public safety.
This is the ninth year the awards have been given. A reception Thursday, Feb. 13, will be hosted for the honorees.
The top honor, the Kim Maddox Impact Award, goes to Long Beach Police Resource Officer Gabriel Betanzos. He is being honored for consistent efforts to make neighborhoods in the community safer and in particular for his efforts to keep a chronically homeless man stay connected with supportive housing.
Other IMPACT winners are:
• Long Beach Justice Lab and Melissa Mojica, LMFT for help with the Priority Access Diversion program.
• Long Beach NAACP and President Naomi Rainey-Pierson for help with the city prosecutor internship program and Law Day activities.
• Forgotten Children Inc. for services to victims of human trafficking.
• LBPD Sgt. Norma Carrillo, Detective Rodney Brown, and Detectives Jesse Macias and Marcus Briones for help with complex high-tech investigations.
• Attorney Robert Perry and the Long Beach BAR Association for help in clearing old convictions.
• The LBPD Vice Unit for combating sex trafficking and connecting victims to services.
• LBUSD board members Felton Williams and Jon Meyer for efforts to reduce chronic truancy and improve lives of Long Beach students.
• Brittany Gentle, Fare Compliance Officer, Los Angeles Transportation Authority, and the Long Beach Police Department Metro Unit, for improving public safety on the A Line (formerly the Blue Line).
“These IMPACT awards are an important way for us to thank our partners, and to spotlight their efforts,” Haubert said in a release. “I’m proud of my staff for working towards becoming a model community-based prosecuting agency, but we can’t do our work without help from people like this.”