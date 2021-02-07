A police shooting in which Long Beach officers killed a man seen pointing a gun at drivers is under investigation, officials said
The man was killed near 15th Street and Magnolia Avenue, on the west side of Seaside Park, at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. Long Beach police officers went to the area after they received a call about a man with a gun.
When they arrived, they found the man armed with a gun, then confronted him and “gave multiple commands for the suspect to drop his firearm,” according to the police statement.
After he refused, they shot him, then attempted to treat him at the scene; Long Beach firefighters arrived, but the man died. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the man.
Police said five officers were present for the shooting, but it’s not clear how many fired their weapons.
All five had body-worn cameras that were activated during the incident, and police said the footage would be reviewed during the shooting investigation.
Police said before they arrived, several callers said they saw the man pointing the gun at people passing by in their cars. Police said they knew of at least four victims who had the gun pointed at them.
After the shooting, police found a gun near the man’s body. The police statement included a photo of a black handgun lying on a sidewalk and a patch of grass.
No one else was injured during the incident.
Magnolia Avenue borders the west side of the park, where apartment buildings and small stores surround a parking lot.
Police said the department “will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident.” They said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office will also conduct its own investigation.