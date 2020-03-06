Long Beach residents interested in how the Long Beach Police Department does its work can enroll now in one of the four Community Police Academies set in 2020.
The daylong academies take people behind the scenes with interactive presentations and scenarios, including shoot-don't shoot drills. Topics include patrol procedures, laws of arrest, internal affairs, community engagement and more.
Classes run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are taught by active duty LBPD officers. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have no outstanding warrants, not be involved in a current investigation or have any recent felonies.
Applications are available at bit.ly/LBPDCPA, and should be turned in via email to LBPDCommunityEngagement@longbeach.gov. The 2020 academies are on April 11, July 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10.
For more information, call the Community Engagement Division at 562-570-5274.