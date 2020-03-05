Long Beach Police Department officials announced a new partnership last week with a national group called the Trauma Intervention Program, or TIP.
TIP, founded in 1985, has 15 affiliates serving more than 250 cities and towns across the country. Volunteers are trained to respond to traumatic incidents when requested by police, fire and hospital personnel.
Volunteers learn how to provide emotional aid and practical support to victims of traumatic incidents and their families in the critical first few hours after a tragedy.
"When a crime occurs, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of victims has always been a priority for our department," Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said in a release. "Our partnership with TIP will provide additional counseling and peer support resources to our community members during their time of need."
Volunteers start out with a 55-hour training course provided by TIP, and continue to train while doing the work. They can be asked to respond to everything from a traffic accident to the death of a family member.
Volunteers' tools include a comprehensive resource guide, bilingual services, even comfort dogs. The concept is that it allows first responders to concentrate on the emergency while TIP volunteers help with emotional support and care.
No experience is necessary to become a volunteer, but commitment to the training academy is required. Dates for the Long Beach training academy are at TIPofLongBeach.org.
For more information, call 562-270-1246 or email TIPINCCEO@aol.com.
—Harry Saltzgaver