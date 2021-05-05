When an injured bunny showed up in Daryle Wayne Black’s Michigan backyard, the middle-schooler nursed it back to health and returned it to the rabbit’s family.
Years later, when Black became a police officer, he never shared why to his older four siblings. Looking back, thinking of that wild bunny, sister Karen Black said it all just makes sense.
“He always had a big heart, a caring personality,” Karen Black said. “He carried that throughout life.”
Twenty-one years ago, Officer Black, then 33 and a gang detective, was ambushed along with his partner by gunfire and he was killed. His partner, who was also shot, survived. They had been trying to calm down gang members.
More than 4,000 people attended Black’s funeral.
On Tuesday, May 4, Black, 28 other Long Beach police officers and 14 city firefighters who died in the line of duty were honored, with their names officially unveiled as part of Long Beach’s new Police and Fire Memorial Monument in the Civic Center on Ocean Boulevard near Magnolia Avenue.
“Our hope — I know it’s a hope of our police chief and fire chief — is that we never include more names to this memorial,” Mayor Robert Garcia said during the ceremony. “But it is an important tribute to the work and incredible contributions of those whose names are on the memorial.”
The memorial, part of the Civic Center’s on-going redevelopment, was completed last year but officials said they didn’t hold the unveiling until now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Few were allowed to attend, with the ceremony made available to the public via online streaming.
The memorial cost an estimated $1 million, covered by the city and donations. A curved wall, facing the City Council Chambers, holds several dozen bronze connecting triangles. Those triangles represent the folded American flag given to the families of fallen police officers and firefighters.
Each fallen police officer or firefighter’s name is on a triangle, along with the year of death and the department badge. There are blank triangles if needed for the future.
Police Chief Robert Luna thanked the families of the fallen who were watching online, and said the new memorial was a wonderful way to acknowledge the “ultimate sacrifice” given by the officers and firefighters.
“The work of police officers is selfless — you respond to help others, putting their safety before yours,” he said. “We train and deploy the best practices to accomplish the mission at hand, to save lives, without being injured or killed in the performance of our duties.
“Most of the time, thankfully, we endure,” the police chief said. “Occasionally, however, the outcome is tragic.”
Officials read off the names of the fallen. There was a posting of the colors, a flag presentation, a last-alarm tribute, and a 21-gun salute.
Karen Black, watching from her Michigan home, saw her brother’s name.
“The fact that they said they won’t be forgotten is good, that they say their name is great, it’s part of not forgetting them,” she said. “For the police and fire families, and blood families, it’s something we will never get over. It is, unfortunately, a part of our lives now.”
Karen Black said she hopes to make next year’s annual ceremony.
The most recent death represented by the memorial is that of David Rosa, a fire captain shot while responding to an explosion in a downtown senior-apartment building in 2018.
“These are not just names on a folded triangle representing the flag, but there’s a story behind it,” said Firefighter Jake Heflin, who worked with Rosa in Station 9. “There’s a family behind it, there’s a loss, grief and pain.
“It’s up to us to keep telling the stories to keep the memories of those individuals alive.”
During the reconstruction of the Civic Center, the previous memorial was removed from near the previous City Hall; it was a tall, black monument with figures of a police officer and a fireman.
During the ceremony, Fire Chief Xavier Espino said the new memorial carries on the tradition to remember the sacrifice, the commitment and the lives of those who died.
“Let us not dwell on those tragedies,” he said, “but instead remember the life they lived and the contributions they made to keep our city a safer place.”
THE FALLEN
Police officers:
Edward R. Davenport, 2003
Daryle Wayne Black, 2000
Karl Duane Simons, 1996
Lloyd M. Lund, 1981
Gary O. Elkins, 1976
Franke N. Lewis, 1975
Robert R. Birdsall, 1975
Donald V. Knott, 1967
William L. Isham, 1967
Robert G. Smith, 1965
Richard R. Lefebvre, 1965
Vernon J. Owings, 1960
Frederick Walsh, Jr., 1957
William H. Waggoner, 1954
Robert H. Morgan, 1950
Jesse M. Ream, 1950
Marlin Leroy Evans, 1949
Cecil W. Singer, 1945
Harold W. Irwin, 1945
Sylvia M. Sievers, 1943
Engebret Larson, 1942
Delbert Pius Buckman, 1940
William J. Maclean, 1934
Ralph A. Morgan, 1931
George A. Walls, 1928
Robert H. Halstead, 1926
Orlando E. Bridgeman, 1923
J. R. Wilkinson, 1923
Thomas C. Borden, 1912
Firefighters:
David Rosa, 2018
Theodore F. Klobuchar, 1974
Gary L. Abram, 1972
Eddie Rickley, 1969
Kent Holliday, 1964
Frank G. Wood, 1953
Marc H. Mims, 1951
George M. Jewels, 1938
A. B. Stephens, 1933
Percy Forker, 1933
Forrest Reynolds, 1928
E. L. Howard, 1925
H. Stanley Ellis, 1924
Joseph E. Shrewsbury, 1916
Source: City of Long Beach