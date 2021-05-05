police, fire memorial

Fire Chief Xavier Espino speaks as police and fire personnel gathered to pay tribute to the 29 police employees and 14 firefighters who have lost their lives in service to our community in Long Beach on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in front of the city's new memorial wall.

 —Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG

When an injured bunny showed up in Daryle Wayne Black’s Michigan backyard, the middle-schooler nursed it back to health and returned it to the rabbit’s family.

Years later, when Black became a police officer, he never shared why to his older four siblings. Looking back, thinking of that wild bunny, sister Karen Black said it all just makes sense.

“He always had a big heart, a caring personality,” Karen Black said. “He carried that throughout life.”

Twenty-one years ago, Officer Black, then 33 and a gang detective, was ambushed along with his partner by gunfire and he was killed. His partner, who was also shot, survived. They had been trying to calm down gang members.

More than 4,000 people attended Black’s funeral.

On Tuesday, May 4, Black, 28 other Long Beach police officers and 14 city firefighters who died in the line of duty were honored, with their names officially unveiled as part of Long Beach’s new Police and Fire Memorial Monument in the Civic Center on Ocean Boulevard near Magnolia Avenue.

“Our hope — I know it’s a hope of our police chief and fire chief — is that we never include more names to this memorial,” Mayor Robert Garcia said during the ceremony. “But it is an important tribute to the work and incredible contributions of those whose names are on the memorial.”

The memorial, part of the Civic Center’s on-going redevelopment, was completed last year but officials said they didn’t hold the unveiling until now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Few were allowed to attend, with the ceremony made available to the public via online streaming.

The memorial cost an estimated $1 million, covered by the city and donations. A curved wall, facing the City Council Chambers, holds several dozen bronze connecting triangles. Those triangles represent the folded American flag given to the families of fallen police officers and firefighters.

Each fallen police officer or firefighter’s name is on a triangle, along with the year of death and the department badge. There are blank triangles if needed for the future.

Police Chief Robert Luna thanked the families of the fallen who were watching online, and said the new memorial was a wonderful way to acknowledge the “ultimate sacrifice” given by the officers and firefighters.

“The work of police officers is selfless — you respond to help others, putting their safety before yours,” he said. “We train and deploy the best practices to accomplish the mission at hand, to save lives, without being injured or killed in the performance of our duties.

“Most of the time, thankfully, we endure,” the police chief said. “Occasionally, however, the outcome is tragic.”

Officials read off the names of the fallen. There was a posting of the colors, a flag presentation, a last-alarm tribute, and a 21-gun salute.

Karen Black, watching from her Michigan home, saw her brother’s name.

“The fact that they said they won’t be forgotten is good, that they say their name is great, it’s part of not forgetting them,” she said. “For the police and fire families, and blood families, it’s something we will never get over. It is, unfortunately, a part of our lives now.”

Karen Black said she hopes to make next year’s annual ceremony.

The most recent death represented by the memorial is that of David Rosa, a fire captain shot while responding to an explosion in a downtown senior-apartment building in 2018.

“These are not just names on a folded triangle representing the flag, but there’s a story behind it,” said Firefighter Jake Heflin, who worked with Rosa in Station 9. “There’s a family behind it, there’s a loss, grief and pain.

“It’s up to us to keep telling the stories to keep the memories of those individuals alive.”

During the reconstruction of the Civic Center, the previous memorial was removed from near the previous City Hall; it was a tall, black monument with figures of a police officer and a fireman.

During the ceremony, Fire Chief Xavier Espino said the new memorial carries on the tradition to remember the sacrifice, the commitment and the lives of those who died.

“Let us not dwell on those tragedies,” he said, “but instead remember the life they lived and the contributions they made to keep our city a safer place.”

THE FALLEN

Police officers:

Edward R. Davenport, 2003

Daryle Wayne Black, 2000

Karl Duane Simons, 1996

Lloyd M. Lund, 1981

Gary O. Elkins, 1976

Franke N. Lewis, 1975

Robert R. Birdsall, 1975

Donald V. Knott, 1967

William L. Isham, 1967

Robert G. Smith, 1965

Richard R. Lefebvre, 1965

Vernon J. Owings, 1960

Frederick Walsh, Jr., 1957

William H. Waggoner, 1954

Robert H. Morgan, 1950

Jesse M. Ream, 1950

Marlin Leroy Evans, 1949

Cecil W. Singer, 1945

Harold W. Irwin, 1945

Sylvia M. Sievers, 1943

Engebret Larson, 1942

Delbert Pius Buckman, 1940

William J. Maclean, 1934

Ralph A. Morgan, 1931

George A. Walls, 1928

Robert H. Halstead, 1926

Orlando E. Bridgeman, 1923

J. R. Wilkinson, 1923

Thomas C. Borden, 1912

Firefighters:

David Rosa, 2018

Theodore F. Klobuchar, 1974

Gary L. Abram, 1972

Eddie Rickley, 1969

Kent Holliday, 1964

Frank G. Wood, 1953

Marc H. Mims, 1951

George M. Jewels, 1938

A. B. Stephens, 1933

Percy Forker, 1933

Forrest Reynolds, 1928

E. L. Howard, 1925

H. Stanley Ellis, 1924

Joseph E. Shrewsbury, 1916

Source: City of Long Beach

