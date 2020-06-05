Long Beach City Council member Al Austin sat in his Eighth District home last week watching television and, at first, couldn’t believe what he was seeing: A white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, crushing out his life.
“My initial reaction was shock, then anger and sadness,” Austin, who is black, said this week.
He was referring to video footage that has since thrown the nation into turmoil. The debate over police violence, in particular against black people, has been reignited. Thousands have protested in the 10 days since Floyd died, from Los Angeles to New York, Chicago to Atlanta. While most of the protests have been tense-but-peaceful, some have devolved into violence, especially after nightfall. In Los Angeles County over the weekend, several demonstrations ended with police clashes, looting and vandalism
Even in Long Beach, a city that prides itself on diversity and inclusivity, a Sunday, May 31, protest led to damaged businesses and police using rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. While the city has remained calm since, under a curfew, it is clear Long Beach is not immune from the shock, anger and sadness Austin said he felt. There were even two more protests Wednesday, and three Friday.
Multiple Long Beach black leaders expressed similar emotions, in interviews with the Press-Telegram this week, with a general consensus among them being that while the city has made improvements in race relations, to varying degrees, much more work — hard work — needs to be done.
“This is a watershed moment in our city’s history,” said Ninth District Council member Rex Richardson, who spent Tuesday cleaning graffiti off the walls of businesses hit by vandalism downtown Sunday night. “We should make it our mission to make this an equitable city for all. This is an opportunity to talk to people different from us. Let’s not sweep this under the rug.”
Dee Andrews (Sixth District), the third black — and most tenured — member on the City Council, along with Austin and Richardson, said the city needed “to unite and fight together against inequities in all different arenas and break down the barriers that have oppressed communities of color so we all have a level playing field.”
Naomi Rainey-Pierson, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, echoed the council members’ comments.
“Let’s not just put this behind us and just move on,” she said. “Let’s use this tragic event as a call to action to work together in a brave, inclusive fashion to make tomorrow better than yesterday.”
Melissa Morgan, Long Beach’s former Human Dignity Officer who now handles communications for Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion, disagrees that race relations have improved in the city. She, in fact, has a bleaker view of things.
“It’s incredibly clear that things have not improved, and have gotten worse, with police/community relations in Long Beach and in our neighboring communities,” she said, “particularly when it comes to how police interact with the poor, with blacks, with people with mental illness and with our youth.
“All of these issues are connected to bias and prejudice,” Morgan added.
The solution, according to Morgan?
“We need to all be willing to have uncomfortable, open, honest conversations with ourselves, our neighbors and our institutional leaders to repair all the harm that has been done to build a stronger Long Beach,” she said. “We need to learn to talk about race and address our challenged community.”
The future remains unclear. But, these leaders say, Long Beach can use this moment as a catalyst to make the community more equitable.
“I am furious, disappointed and deeply grieving,” said Rev. Gregory Sanders, lead pastor of The ROCK Christian Fellowship and president of the Long Beach Ministers Alliance. “But never hopeless.”