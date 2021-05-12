Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud announced Wednesday that her office has received the Exemplary Knighton Award from the Association of Local Government Auditors.
The audit team of James Lam, Hannah Gardener and Timothy Lim won for its work on the performance audit of the Long Beach Police Department's Evidence Control Section. That section is responsible for crime scene evidence, seized property, prisoners' property and found items.
The audit found better controls were needed, and made recommendations. Suggestions included better physical security measures at storage sites, limiting the number of people with access and improving inventory management.
Doud said in a release that the LBPD cooperated with the audit and immediately began making improvements once the audit results were given to them. Actions included installing and repairing alarm and security camera systems and more.