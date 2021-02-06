Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was recovering Saturday after he was struck by a truck while walking in a crosswalk near the El Dorado Nature Center Friday, Feb. 5, authorities said.
Luna was in a crosswalk at Spring Street and El Dorado Park Street about 3:45 p.m. when he was struck by the truck making a right-hand turn and was tossed into lanes after the collision, police said in a Saturday statement. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said.
He was off-duty when the collision occurred, she said.
The driver stayed and cooperated with investigators. Impaired or distracted driving were not believed to be factors in the collision, Chavarria said.
Luna was at home recovering as of 12:45 p.m., Saturday, Chavarria said.
“I also want to thank everyone for their well-wishes, and I am thankful for all of the support I am receiving while I recuperate,” he said.
Luna “is in constant contact with the Assistant Chief of Police and will remain engaged in department operations while receiving follow up care,” police said.