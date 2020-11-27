A 30-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach, authorities said Friday.
Erica Cardenas was homeless, said coroner's Lt. David Smith.
A Long Beach police officer was flagged down by someone at 9:29 p.m. Thursday to report that Cardenas was struck in the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue by a speeding, southbound dark-colored sedan, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
The vehicle fled the location and Cardenas, who was in an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the suspect's car sustained major front-end damage as a result of the crash.
The Long Beach Police Department's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355 or LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
—City News Service