Long Beach police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who they say left a 56-year-old Bellflower woman to die.
The victim was on her bicycle when she was struck by a semi-trailer at around 9 p.m. Wednesday at Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
The Long Beach Fire Department tried to revive the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now searching for a transport truck with a white cab and a large, white trailer.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Kelsey Myers of the LBPD Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
—City News Service