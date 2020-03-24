An Orange County man died and two others were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash that Long Beach police suspect was DUI-related.
The collision, which involved a 2003 Nissan Altima and a 2009 Kia Spectra, occurred about 6:20 a.m. near Anaheim Street and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Officer Emily Garcia of the Long Beach Police Department.
Rescue personnel arrived at the scene to find victims trapped in both vehicles.
A 38-year-old man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was driving eastbound on Anaheim Street at high speed when he lost control of the Altima while attempting to make a right turn on Pacific Coast Highway and the sedan collided with the Kia traveling north on the highway, according to a LBPD statement.
The driver of the Kia, a 64-year-old Westminster resident, died at the scene, police reported. His name was withheld pending family notification.
The Nissan's driver, whose name was not immediately released, and his passenger both suffered injuries of unspecified severity and were transported for hospital treatment.
Northbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed between Santiago Avenue and Anaheim Street for several hours for the crash investigation and cleanup, according to Officer Ben Hearst of the Long Beach Police Department.
