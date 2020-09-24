A car went out of control late Wednesday, rolled over and destroyed the parklet structure in front of Michael's On Naples, police said.
The collision took place at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, LBPD spokesperson Allison Gallagher said. They found a car flipped over after hitting city barriers and the parklet.
The driver had fled the scene, the police report said. He or she reportedly ran west on Second Street, other sources said.
The restaurant was closed and no one was seated in the parklet.
Jack Cunningham, chief of staff for Third District Councilmember Suzie Price, said Thursday morning that Price had already spoken with restaurant owner Michael Dene and was working with city staff to get the debris cleaned up and the parklet replaced as soon as possible.
Police are looking for the driver, Gallagher said. Anyone with information should call 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.