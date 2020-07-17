A $20,000 reward — half from the city of Long Beach and half from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) — is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of arsonist accused of setting. multiple fires on May 31 in downtown Long Beach.
The primary incident occurred at about. 10 p.m. that night when, according to video evidence, multiple suspects approached the Men's Suit Outlet at 655 Pine Ave. and throwing two incendiary devices (commonly referred to as Molotov cocktails) inside. The resulting fire destroyed the building and the five businesses operating out of the building. The loss is estimated at $5,176,200.
According to police, other video surveillance showed the same suspects throwing more fire starters at Pacific Travel Insurance and Income Tax, 951 Pine Ave., and Burger King, at 127 W. Fourth St.
The Long Beach Fire Department and ATF Los Angeles Field Division are working together on the investigation. A video of the incident is at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pAMGmWprL0&feature=youtu.be.
Anyone with information should call the Long Beach Fire Department Arson Hotline at 562-570-2582.