Parts of the city will be closed on Monday, May 25, in recognition of Memorial Day, but regular operations will resume on Tuesday, May 26.
COVID-19 Testing
All Long Beach COVID-19 testing sites will be closed, including Jordan Plus and St. Mary Medical Center, the city announced in a release. Also scheduled to be closed on Monday is the Rapid Assessment Clinic (RAC) drive through testing site at the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus.
Operations will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 26. Testing is free and does not require insurance. To make an appointment, or for more information, go to longbeach.gov/covid19.
Other city administrative offices and community park facilities are closed for the holiday. For information about Towing and Lien Sales, including options for retrieving a vehicle outside of regular operation hours, go to longbeach.gov/finance/services-and-permits/towing-and-lien-sales/.
Street Sweeping, Parking
There will be no scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations on Monday, May 25. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday, May 26.
Parking meters will continue to be enforced on Monday as well, unless the meter states "Exempt on Holidays." The days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters.
Utilities
Refuse and recycling collection will be operating all day on Monday, but offices will be closed and calls should be made when regular operations resume on Tuesday. Gas Services Dispatch is open Monday for emergency calls at 562-570-2140 and utility bills through Southern California Edison will be available online at SCE.com.
Plenty of city operations continue business as usual on Monday, with some schedule modifications. They include Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations, El Dorado Regional Park (for active recreation use only; no gatherings or group sports permitted), Main Police Station Front Desk and Marina offices.
For more information, go to longbeach.gov.
