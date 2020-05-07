When K-12 campuses across the state shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the more than 400 students in the various teacher education paths at Cal State Long Beach could be forgiven for some trepidation.
This situation is unprecedented; California's bureaucracy, particularly regarding things like professional certification, is notoriously slow to react to new situations. Add the reality of a closed CSULB campus, and that made for justifiable concerns that teaching certificates would not be available at graduation, or for the subsequent job search.
"In addition to student teaching hours, there are a lot of other requirements for the various credentials," said Dr. Shireen Pavri, dean of the College of Education at CSULB. "There has been some lobbying to relax the number of practical hours needed; they gave that decision back to the universities. But there are a number of other requirements, testing requirements … reading assessments. Each student has his or her own situation to deal with."
Pavri said getting hours in with remote learning has not been a major issue. Instead, most student teachers are working harder than ever, putting their tech skills to use to help teachers who are experienced in the classroom, but may have less expertise with computer technology.
"The new skills these students bring is the real silver lining in this situation," Pavri said. "The programs where computer technology is embedded in the curriculum, those schools haven't missed a beat. But the students who are tech-savvy have been very helpful in some districts… It's hard to overstate how much value these teaching candidates are bringing to the host campuses. It has been a huge, huge help to have them as a partner in this situation."
There are as many situations as there are student teachers. The common theme now is remote learning.
Jeff Anderson is 41 and went back to college to become a teacher as a second career. He's now teaching in a third grade class at Finley Elementary School in Westminster.
"I've got a great master teacher, and we've kept involved with the kids," Anderson said. "We've been using Google Classroom and other tools. We're all being forced to learn a new way to teach… It's definitely the case where we're sort of tech support for the older teachers."
Sarah Roselli is at the other end of the scale — she's still considered a student teacher even though she has a master's degree and her own classroom at Poly High School. She has an intern credential and works with moderate to severely disabled students, supervised by a master teacher at Poly and a mentor/advisor at CSULB.
"My students have a functional curriculum; learning skills to live," Roselli said. "Since we've closed the campus, my focus is on supporting the families and getting the students what they need. We do a lot of socializing stories and the like, but about half the kids (13 in the class) are nonverbal, so it's hard.
"Technology and internet access is an issue, too… Internet's not free. Add language barriers on top of that. So we're really going back to basics."
Roselli and Anderson both are on track to earn their teaching certificates, they said. Roselli likely will continue at Poly; Anderson is ready to begin the job search.
"I have a year to complete the credential requirements," Anderson said. "They are talking now about issuing variable term waiver, where we can still get jobs… I definitely think this experience is valuable. I'll be leaning on it in applications, that's for sure."
Pavri said the job market for new teachers is an unknown right now. If districts return to on-campus classes and add social distancing procedures, many more teachers will be needed. At the same time, school districts will be facing budget challenges, and could be looking at program cuts.
"There are many challenges facing us all," Pavri said of the education community. "We've made accommodations on campus; looking at grade structures, considering credit/no credit options… We are finding ways to prepare them for success."