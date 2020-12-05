This photo from video provided by the Office of the Governor shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a virtual briefing from his home in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. California could see a tripling of hospitalizations by Christmas and is considering stay-home orders for areas with the highest case rates as it tries to keep severe coronavirus cases from overwhelming intensive care beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Monday that without more restrictions the current nearly 7,800 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus could double or triple in a month. But the biggest concern is intensive care cases, which increased by 67% in the last two weeks.