Southern Californians will enter into a severe shutdown reminiscent of the coronavirus pandemic’s early days when a regional stay-at-home order goes into effect late Sunday night, Dec. 6, after state officials said Saturday only 12.5% of adult intensive care beds were available in the area.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, in an announcement Thursday, said the state would enact such orders by region when available ICU bed availability fell to 15% or lower. The regionwide order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
The Southern California region, under the state order, includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Officials and residents across the Southland on Friday and Saturday braced for another shutdown, which will ban all gatherings except for protests and religious services, which must be held outdoors, and close many nonessential businesses, such as bars, breweries, wineries, museums, zoos, aquariums, card rooms and hair and nail salons. It also will shut down playgrounds, overnight campgrounds, all in-person dining at restaurants and cap occupancy in stores at 20%.
The order will remain in place for at least three weeks.
Using a regional approach with ICU capacity as the trigger for a new order clearly targets one of public health officials’ biggest worries about the current coronavirus surge, said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA and director of the university’s Center for Global and Immigrant Health.
“The fear that we have with the exponential spread of this virus is that we’re going to run out of hospital capacity and in particular, ICU beds,” Rimoin said in an interview Saturday. “So by using this metric, we’re addressing very specifically the issue of ICU and hospital capacity. And given that we haven’t even seen the real impact of what happened on Thanksgiving and the Thanksgiving travel period and the pandemic fatigue that is surrounding that, I think it’s very prudent to be able to do this as quickly as possible.”
Rimoin said the new strategy may be more effective than prior orders in curbing the virus’s surge.
“The problem is that we’re always chasing behind the virus as opposed to getting in front of it,” she said. “So this is really a proactive move to get in front of it.”
Counties respond
Whether the regional approach will work as intended depends on each county’s willingness to comply. Some officials in Southern California hinted on Saturday they may not cooperate with the new order, while others said they were already at work to align with the state.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement that the county, which already has some of the new restrictions in place such as bans on gatherings and in-person dining, will cooperate with the order.
“If we all can’t get behind the existing directives to stay home as much as possible and avoid all non-essential activities and places where you are likely to be in contact with non-household members, we are likely to bear witness to one of the worst healthcare crises our county has seen in our lifetime,” the county’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a Saturday statement.
“The reality is we can still prevent the continued increases in people suffering and dying if we focus all of our collective will on doing what we know how to do,” she said. “This is the time to take care of each other.”
Representatives for Long Beach and Pasadena, which are both in LA County but maintain their own health departments, also said they will comply.
In San Bernardino County, where a record single-day spike of 3,178 new coronavirus cases was reported Saturday, spokesman David Wert said officials won’t take any action or make statements about the order until Monday.
In Riverside County, Sheriff Chad Bianco criticized the new order.
Bianco said in a video message on Friday that he took issue with the possibility that the state would withhold funding from counties that did not enforce it.
“Ironically, it wasn’t that long ago our same governor loudly and publicly argued how wrong it was for the president of the United States to withhold federal funding from states not complying with federal laws,” Bianco said. “Keeping money and support from our hospitals who are struggling with normal seasonal increases in patients, coupled with COVID-19 patients, is irresponsible. It appears part of the new goal is to shift attention away from his and others’ personal behavior with a do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do attitude by turning public opinion against California sheriffs.”
Representatives for Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the state will handle counties that don’t comply.
Bianco said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s approach to the new orders would remain the same as it has throughout the pandemic.
“The Sheriff’s Department is asking and expecting Riverside County residents to act responsibly and do what they can to protect themselves and their family from contracting the virus,” he said. “Wear your mask and practice social distancing.”
Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes issued a similar statement on Saturday.
“To put the onus on law enforcement to enforce these orders against law-abiding citizens who are already struggling through difficult circumstances,” Barnes said, “while at the same time criticizing law enforcement and taking away tools to do our jobs, is both contradictory and disingenuous.
“As we have done throughout this pandemic, we must remain diligent in preventing the spread of the virus by following public health recommendations, like wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing,” he added. “Conversely, policy makers must not penalize residents for earning a livelihood, safeguarding their mental health, or enjoying our most cherished freedoms.”
Economic impacts
As with previous shutdowns, the Southern California economy is sure to take a hit.
Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said Saturday she’s encouraging everyone to include gift cards for local hair and nail salons and restaurants in their holiday shopping, so the businesses will have cash to get them through the month.
“We have to be creative. We can’t just be frustrated,” she said. “Instead of buying that ugly sweater that no one’s ever going to wear, buy a gift card to a local restaurant.”
While Foley agrees that something needs to be done to address the coronavirus pandemic, she wants the state to take “a more targeted and surgical approach” to some of the shutdown rules. “We’re lumped in with a region that stretches from Ventura to San Diego and picks up some of the most impacted counties in the state of California,” she said.
Business owners across the region, meanwhile, had differing views on how a shutdown will affect them.
Rustic Roots Salon and Brandon’s Diner are next-door neighbors in Riverside, but the people behind the storefronts saw the new order differently.
Salon owner Melissa Hopkins said she felt she won’t have a choice but to shut down under a new order because the city would fine her Indiana Avenue shop — which is how she makes her living — and the California Board of Cosmetology would revoke her license for three years if she were to remain open.
And customers appeared to be similarly concerned on Saturday.
“Today, my phone has been ringing off the hook,” Hopkins said. “We’re trying to get as many people in as we can. They’re desperate to get a haircut or color before we close.”
A flapjack’s throw away, Brandon’s Diner was serving customers on tables outside in a tent and — in violation of rules already in place — inside the restaurant.
Owner Ana Benitez said she has tried it the other way. But when she limited sales to takeout orders, she brought in only $500 a day versus a normal take of about $5,000 daily.
“I cannot afford to do that. We’ve been struggling,” said Benitez, 37, whose parents own several other Brandon’s locations in the Inland Empire.
“I’m going to stay open if I want to keep my business,” she said.
Her customers on Saturday included Vince Allen, 61, wife Laurie, 59, and daughter Lindsay, 24, who ate a late breakfast outdoors.
They don’t want this opportunity taken away from them. One of the simple pleasures they’ve been able to enjoy during the pandemic, Laurie Allen said, has been going out to eat.
But, she added, “You don’t know what the right answer is. You don’t want to spread something.”
In Pasadena, where city officials have allowed outdoor dining to continue despite LA County’s ban, Teddy Bedjakian, owner of the restaurant Edwin Mills, said on Saturday he’s heartbroken to leave his employees — many of them new — without a paycheck again.
Bedjakian said reservations are completely booked through Sunday night, when the order takes effect. And as a type of Christmas bonus, he said, he planned to divide all proceeds from Saturday’s dinner rush among his employees.
“These kids have shown me nothing but loyalty,” Bedjakian said. “How much can this hurt me, really? I’m already down. Hit me more, I’m used to it. There comes a point where it doesn’t hurt anymore.”
Life goes on
Elsewhere, some residents who were out on Saturday said they didn’t expect a new stay-at-home order to have a big impact on their daily lives.
Kirk Ralston, 49, of Huntington Beach, said he’s considered at high risk for COVID-19 due to asthma and high blood pressure, so he’s been avoiding crowded places and following health protocols.
“I feel pretty confident if I keep my distance,” he said, “if I’m outdoors.”
As Maui, his Belgian Malinois, danced around begging him to throw a tennis ball at Huntington Dog Beach, Ralston said it’s been frustrating that with his health risks, he’s had to resume taking carpentry and plumbing jobs to pay his bills.
Farther along the sand, Kanoe Flores was letting her pug, Coopa, run around and dig.
“For the most part we’ve usually been staying home” already, the 24-year-old Huntington Beach resident said. “I get a lot more time with my husband and my dog, so I can’t really complain about that.”
In some spots, supermarket shoppers seemed considerably calmer than the throngs who descended on rapidly emptying shelves at the start of the big spring shutdown.
A Stater Bros. in Riverside and a Vons and Costco in Corona all had plenty of toilet paper. That was good news to Brenda Davila, 42, whose family of four was down to two rolls.
“I came last week and the week before and I wasn’t able to get some,” she said as she hoisted a 30-roll package into her car at Costco.
She summed up her find: “Overjoyed.”
Last hoorah
Other Southland residents, meanwhile, said they see this weekend as a last hoorah before another lockdown.
Jenni Fornet came out to Pasadena from Hollywood, just to eat on Colorado Boulevard.
“It’s like the last supper,” she said on Saturday. “Or the last brunch, whatever. It’s the last bit of normalcy — and it’s not even that normal — we’re sitting in the middle of the street for God’s sake. But it’s better than sitting at home again, every single day.”
But Rimoin, the UCLA epidemiology professor, said people need to remember the bigger picture.
“Everything we do could have life-and-death implications — if not for you, then for your family, for your community and even for people that you don’t know because of the way this virus spreads, and anything we can do to reduce the spread of the virus is going to pay off,” she said. “If everybody can work together … we will have a greater ability to open things up instead of continuing to have these more aggressive measures to shut down.
“You have to have a longer vision than just today,” she said, “and think about the long term.”