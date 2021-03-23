Live entertainment — specifically live theater and large musical groups — appear to be losers in the rules governing society's gradual reopening from coronavirus restrictions.
While restaurants can serve a limited number of people inside now while Los Angeles County is in the Red Tier (Tier 2), movie theaters and museums have reopened, and bars will be allowed to do business inside when the county gets to the Yellow Tier (Tier 4), no live theater or large-scale concerts are allowed inside until the county is out of all tier restrictions.
At least that is what leaders of theaters and symphonies are being told now. The state's grid of business and activity restrictions, part of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, says "Indoor guidance forthcoming." A spokesperson from the California Department of Public Health said Friday, "more comprehensive guidance for that sector is still in the works."
There does appear to be one bright spot in the new operating guidelines. Outdoor theater and group concerts are considered "live performances," and as such, can perform to an audience of 20% capacity in a venue, with weekly testing of performers and allowing only California residents in the audience.
That helps the Long Beach Symphony, Camerata Singers and even Musical Theatre West get a little exposure, their leaders say. But that isn't going to balance the books.
Kelly Lucera, Long Beach Symphony president, said the symphony supports the Californians for the Arts Task Force, a statewide advocacy group lobbying for a clear reopening plan for live outdoor and indoor performances.
"In the meantime, once we have an agreement in place with our local musicians union, we look forward to producing small, outdoor performances that align with City and State health orders and safety protocols," Lucera wrote in an email.
Sarah Weber, executive director of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras, said live entertainment producers are "professional people movers," with logistics and crowd control part of their job descriptions.
"We are not the problem," Weber wrote. "In fact, we can be a part of the solution. We are an underutilized and vital workforce that could support the state in educating people how to coexist with the pandemic including learning new behaviors while still providing an outlet for joy, fun, hope, entertainment and belonging."
Musical Theatre West, Long Beach's Broadway musical producer, has attempted to keep connected with audiences by offering online concerts from some of their featured performers. But, executive producer Paul Garman admitted, people aren't as interested in watching someone sing on a computer screen as they would be seeing a musical in person.
"After April 1, I could do something outdoors for 20% (of capacity) or 100 people or so," Garman said. "If we're lucky, we could break even. But if the people want that, and I think they do, we're happy to give it to them."
The Long Beach Camerata Singers, a classical choral group, was producing small "Front Porch" concerts before being shut down late last year. Board President Jan Hower announced last week that those concerts would resume on April 10.
But leaders of theater groups in the city see the prospect of outdoor performances problematic, if not impossible. International City Theatre, the Long Beach Playhouse, Long Beach Shakespeare Company and P3 Theatre Company all have produced plays or parts of plays online, but none are prepared to take on live outdoor performances.
"Right now, L.A./OC theaters are trying to organize to advocate to the state leaders to provide guidelines for indoor theaters to open — with social distancing, etc. We’ve been ignored so far," caryn desai, ICT producing artistic director, said in an email. "Anyway, ICT is hoping by our fourth show (starting rehearsals early August) we will be able to produce live productions in the theatre — even at 25% capacity. That will depend on the government and the actors’ union."
At the Long Beach Playhouse, managing director Madison Mooney said there is some hope for this fall, "but without any guidelines yet for indoor performing venue like ours we can't really fully plan." P3 Theatre Company producer Jon Peterson said his troupe will wait for 2022 to get back in front of live audiences.
Dana Leach, producer/manager of Long Beach Shakespeare, said her group has given up on preforming on stage until 2022. The Helen Borgers Theatre in Bixby Knolls only has 48 seats, and would have to operated at at least 50% capacity and still sell streaming versions of plays to break even.
"Live theatre has such a very small profit margin," Leach said. "We as an industry don’t have the money to pay to have our voices heard like some of the other industries. It will be such a loss to our communities to lose live theatre companies."