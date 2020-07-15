In this Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, singer Ally Brooke, middle in silver, performs at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. Organizers have canceled the 2021 Rose Parade because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on long-range planning for the New Year's tradition. The Pasadena, California, Tournament of Roses Association said Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that the decision was put off until organizers were certain that safety restrictions would prevent the staging of the 132nd parade.