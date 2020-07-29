As the number of COVID-19 cases surge, so does the need for blood plasma from those who have recovered from the disease.
American Red Cross officials say that the demand for plasma has doubled in the past month, and a critical shortage is around the corner. Plasma infusion is one of the ways COVID-19 patients are treated.
People who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are being urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, from Aug. 1 to Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.