A collaboration involving the Long Beach Community Action Partnership (LBCAP) and the Long Beach Water Department will make up to $200 available for low-income families to pay water bills.
While Long Beach Water has temporarily suspended water shutoffs for nonpayment and the city has suspended penalties and interest for late payments of utilities, the bill itself doesn't go away. People will need to pay past-due and current bills when the coronavirus pandemic ends.
To help with that, LBCAP has set aside $100,000 in CARES Act money for $200 grants to qualified households to pay current and past due water charges. To qualify, household must be low-income as defined by federal poverty guidelines.
Applications will be available beginning Wednesday, May 5, lbwater.org/waterbillprogram. Grants will be first-come, first served among qualified applicants until the money is gone.
LBCAP began distributing resources to those impacted by the pandemic in May 2020, focusing first on food insecurity, then administering the LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). To date, LBCAP has allocated more than $1 million through community partnerships and direct financial aid, according to a release.
For more information, go to www.lbcap.org.