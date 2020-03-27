Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price promoted it as a way to let neighbors know they're not alone.
The weekly Grunion video Rant gave it a plug, urging people to use it.
It looks a bit like a nametag at a convention, at least at first glance. But it really is an offer of help. And it originated with the nonprofit We Love Long Beach group.
We Love Long Beach first formed to promote ways for neighborhoods to come together. They used breakfasts, ice cream socials and basically any excuse to bring people together.
The note is a logical extension of that philosophy. But this is a virtual connection.
It is a message offering help to people who are self-isolating in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. It introduces the potential helper, suggests some ways the helper can be of service, and promises to do it for free.
It also has precautions, and offers the hashtag #viralkindness. Cut it out of the newspaper, or email editor@gazettes.com to get a digital file to print at home.