A new federal government-supported coronavirus testing site is opening today, Thursday, at Jordan Plus High School in North Long Beach.
The new site is one of 80 testing sites operating through a partnership with OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum, a leading health services innovation company. It brings the number of testing sites in Long Beach to five, with another site scheduled to open soon at the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus.
Tuesday, April 28, city officials announced that another two Long Beach residents have died after testing positive for the coronavirus; the city’s death toll so far is now 33. Long Beach also reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases identified in the city to 602.
About 355 people have recovered, and 56 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Of the 602 total cases reported in Long Beach, 185 of them have been identified in 16 different long-term care facilities; seven of those locations still have active cases. Deaths from long-term care facilities account for 27 of the 33 fatalities.
At the Jordan Plus High School site, 171 W. Bort St., testing begins today with front line workers including first responders, critical government personnel, health care professionals and grocery workers.
Tests are by appointment only, and those appointments can be made only by phone. Essential workers can call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment for April 30 and May 1.
Beginning Monday, May 4, community members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at the Jordan Plus site. Appointments can be made starting Saturday, May 2, through the city’s website, www.longbeach.gov/health. People living in surrounding cities also can be tested at this site because it is being operated through the federal government.
“We are grateful to Governor Newsom and the County of Los Angeles for establishing this test site in Long Beach, which will allow many residents to get tested,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in the announcement statement. “Increasing testing capacity is critical to tracking, controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The new site will be able to administer 132 tests per day. The city’s Health and Human Services Department also is working with Long Beach City College to open a new site at Veterans Memorial Stadium with an estimated 100 tests daily in the next week. Once the two new sites are established, the city will have the capacity to test more than 700 people per day, in addition to the approximately 250 people per day who can be tested at St. Mary Medical Center.
For more on COVID-19 in Long Beach, go to longbeach.gov/COVID19.
In other coronavirus news Wednesday, it was reported that more than 440 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at Terminal Island prison in San Pedro — the most of any federal lockup in the country and more than all California state prisons combined.
The prison on Terminal Island has seen two prisoners die from COVID-19-related illnesses.
Reporter Hayley Munguia contributed to this story.