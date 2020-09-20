School campuses sit empty of students. Signs on storefronts warn that patrons must wear masks to enter. Event venues and amusement parks — the Hollywood Bowl, Universal Studios, Disneyland — remain eerily deserted.
No aspect of life in Southern California has remained untouched by the coronavirus pandemic since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19, six months ago. Statewide restrictions, now packaged in a color-coded four-stage system, have remained in effect in various forms ever since.
With deaths and hospitalizations generally on the decline but the virus still lurking and a vaccine not yet within reach, what might the next six months hold? The answer, according to public officials, business owners, parents and community members across the region, is more uncertainty.
Public health improvements on the way
As the coronavirus took hold in March, some experts said it was possible the health threat would ease up over the summer as the weather warmed. That, of course, proved untrue; July saw more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other month to that point.
But now, with months of research and observations under their belt, public health experts are cautiously optimistic about what to expect in the months ahead.
As flu season approaches, health officials have warned of a potential “twindemic” and advised residents that a flu shot may be more important than ever this year. But based on reports from the Southern Hemisphere, where flu season has already begun, Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said, it seems this year’s season may be mild.
“One of the thoughts is that it’s because the same precautions that people are using to prevent COVID-19 infection are serving to also prevent flu infections,” she said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that it’s possible we may see a mild flu season, based on what our Southern Hemisphere neighbors are seeing.”
But that theory relies on people continuing to take coronavirus precautions seriously. In addition to social distancing, wearing a face covering and frequent hand-washing, Davis said, it will also be important for people to get flu shots this year.
“They did see, again, in the Southern Hemisphere,” she said, “that if you got a flu vaccine, you were actually less susceptible to severe COVID-19.”
And other developments on the health care front — like the development of cheap, rapid testing that can be done at home — may help combat the virus itself.
“When we get those tests,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a Monday, Sept. 14, briefing, “that will be a game-changer for us here in L.A. County.”
Ferrer also said work currently underway to provide better therapies and medications could make the virus less deadly in the months ahead.
But “because I don’t know the timing on that, I can’t really say with all certainty what will happen over the next six months,” she added, “except for the fact that I know that, for the next months, we’ll be living with COVID-19 here in our county, in our country and across the world.”
Business and travel will remain unpredictable
Dana Chavez, who owns The Wonder Emporium toy and book store in La Habra, hopes the worst is over.
And she has reason to believe that might be the case.
Her store was forced to close its doors for 2 1/2 months at the beginning of the pandemic, and she rethought how she did business. Easter fell a month into the closure, so she decided to deliver Easter baskets to people’s houses to stay afloat.
“It was a constant redevelopment, of every day, ‘OK, what’s the plan today?’” Chavez said in an interview. "‘How are we going to have a sale today? How are we going to survive the day today?’"
Now, Chavez’s main concern is whether she’ll be well stocked enough to last through the holiday shopping season. The pandemic has affected supply chains, she said, disrupting the normal schedule of ordering stock to last through the end of the year. In a pandemic-free year, she said, the store would have made all of its orders for holiday stock by June.
“What we have in store pretty much could be it,” Chavez said, “because vendors can’t get more stuff into the country still.”
Chavez has advised her customers to begin their shopping early this year.
And holiday shopping may not be the only vestige of the season to remain intact; airport officials in the region say it’s possible the industry’s slow recovery since the spring could continue through the winter.
Becca Doten, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles International Airport, said it’s still too early to gauge how travel this winter will compare to years past. But the numbers of passengers flying through the airport have grown since April, when that number hit a 64-year low, she said.
“Due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on air travel, we are unable to provide a prediction for what to expect over the upcoming winter holidays,” Doten said, “but we are cautiously optimistic that travel numbers will continue to increase.”
Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in an interview that this year’s travel patterns may be unlike any other. Normally, she said, the municipal airport’s peak season is in the summer, with passenger traffic decreasing through the rest of the year.
But as of Tuesday, Sept. 15, the airport’s most active day since the pandemic hit was Labor Day.
“Usually we see about a 10-to-20% drop in our numbers (during the fall), but we’re in this weird place. We’re in a different place,” she said. “As the travel restrictions start to lift, we might actually start to see a little bit of a climb.”
It’s still unclear, though, when those travel restrictions may ease.
Azlynn Rosales, a 26-year-old Highland resident and frequent traveler, isn’t getting her hopes up about flying for vacation anytime soon.
She’s already had to cancel a trip to the East Coast and will forego a trip to Las Vegas that was scheduled for October. And a trip to New Orleans this coming April for a cousin’s wedding won’t happen, either.
Rosales said her cousin still hasn’t decided whether to cancel the wedding altogether, but either way, Rosales doesn’t think she’ll go.
“It’s really hard,” she said, but traveling is difficult enough with her 2-year-old daughter. Add a pandemic into the mix, she said, and the risk isn’t worth it.
Rosales hopes the threat of the coronavirus will subside enough by next Christmas so that she can visit her native Philippines then.
“Hopefully, by that time,” she said, “it’s going to be OK.”
Schools will reopen — slowly
In the meantime, though, Southern California residents like Lorena Hernandez, who lives in Pasadena, face more pressing concerns.
Hernandez has two children in the Pasadena Unified School District, a fourth-grader at San Rafael Elementary School and a sixth-grader at Blair Middle School. Six months ago, she transitioned from working full-time from home to part-time so she could help her kids adjust to virtual learning. It’s a balance she still struggles to maintain.
“It’s extremely exhausting and stressful,” she said. But she acknowledged that her family is more fortunate than others; they have four computers at home, and she has the flexibility to help her kids when they need it. In the first two weeks of virtual learning, she sat with her son, the younger of the two, all day to help him navigate the new technology.
“By taking a lot of my stress on myself, I keep it away from the kids,” she said. “And then it just leaves for a very draining day, long days. So I’ll get some work done in the morning and some work done in the evening, just so I can meet my time restrictions and deadlines.”
It’s a lot to balance — but she’s prepared to balance it for as long as necessary. Even if that means keeping her kids at home when schools are allowed to welcome back students, if the numbers of coronavirus cases in the area remain near current levels.
“I’m a lousy teacher. Of course, I want them to go in person and learn from the best teachers,” she said. “But the risk — the risk is also very high.”
Pasadena Unified, like nearly every other school district in the region, is not currently allowed to welcome students back on its campuses. But Hernandez and other parents could soon get a glimpse of what in-person instruction would look like when schools in Orange County — which currently has better COVID-19 metrics than Los Angeles County — can reopen their buildings, likely as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Dozens of Orange County districts all have their own individual reopening plans. Los Alamitos Unified School District used a waiver to reopen for in-person classes earlier this month, while the Santa Ana Unified School District may not begin its transition until after the winter holidays.
So, it seems, the next six months of schooling will be defined by tough decisions from district leaders and parents alike.
Hernandez, for her part, is still unsure.
“We want to see how are these other districts that opened with a hybrid or in-person option — how are they doing, especially as flu season picks up,” she said. “I think learning from what others are going through is also going to be a big factor on our decision.”
Keep moving forward
Every aspect of life, it seems, hinges on public health developments that can’t be predicted. What will the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southern California look like six months from now? No one can say.
“I think one thing that’s probably abundantly clear to all of us is that we’re going to use whatever tools we have at hand to slow the spread,” said Ferrer, LA County’s public health director. “Right now, our tools are about infection control: distancing and wearing face coverings so that we can, in fact, limit exposures to ourselves and to other people.
“And I foresee that, in the near future,” she added, “we’re going to have to continue to use those tools, because that’s what we have.”
Over the next six months, then, folks will have to focus on what little they can control. Like, for instance, the holidays. Travel may be up for debate and large gatherings seem out of the question, but Chavez, who owns The Wonder Emporium, said that doesn’t mean Christmas can’t still be special.
“I know, for myself, I don’t want my kids to — I don’t want this to be a detriment to them,” she said. “I want them to remember the family. We were together, we had good experiences, we did fun things.”
Hernandez, with her two kids in Pasadena, agrees. Despite all the uncertainty, she said, there’s no choice but to keep marching ahead.
“Knowing that we’re not alone — that’s been important in navigating this,” she said. “As cliche as it sounds, we’re together in this.
“We’re all doing the best we can.”